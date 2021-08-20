Sprout Wants Out Of Parents' Baby Food Heavy Metal Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Sprout Foods Inc. has asked a New Jersey federal court to put a lid on class claims that it falsely marketed as "healthy" and "organic" baby food products containing allegedly unsafe levels of toxic metals, saying such issues fall in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's wheelhouse. Amid dozens of similar lawsuits against baby food manufacturers, Sprout Foods on Thursday urged the court to dismiss or at least stay a proposed class action from two parents based on the so-called primary jurisdiction doctrine, citing the FDA's expertise with respect to the acceptable levels of heavy metals in such products and labeling...

