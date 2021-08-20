Fla. Atty Accused Of Swindling NFL Players Fights Disbarment

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The Florida attorney accused of swindling NFL players said Thursday he intends to fight a proposal to disbar him, calling a disciplinary report "erroneous, unlawful and unjustified" and accusing both the Florida Bar and the referee overseeing his case of being "complicit with known immoral and criminal conduct." Phillip Timothy Howard said the report from the referee, Judge Paul S. Bryan of Florida's Third Judicial Circuit, that recommends his disbarment relies on false information provided by individuals with ulterior motives. Among those is Diana Hall, the ex-wife of his client Jason Hall, who was killed in a car crash in 2012....

