EPA Extends Permit Reviews Amid Water Rule Revision

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Friday said it will give states and tribes more time to review certain nationwide Clean Water Act permits as it pursues an overhaul of a Trump-era rule that curbed state and tribes' ability to block infrastructure projects. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers issued a joint memorandum extending to one year the deadline for states and tribes to issue water quality certifications for 41 proposed Nationwide Permits, or NWPs, that are ultimately issued by the Corps. That's the statutory maximum under Section 401 of the CWA, which allows states and tribes to review...

