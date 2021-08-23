Biden Admin. Seeks Input In Defining 'Public Charge'

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is moving to replace the Trump-era public charge rule that critics dubbed an immigration wealth test, with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security soliciting public feedback on how U.S. immigration officials can determine whether immigrants may become burdens on the government. DHS' move to define the Inadmissibility on Public Charge Grounds rule is the latest attempt by the Biden administration to undo President Donald Trump's immigration policies, including the former administration's attempts to make entering the U.S. or obtaining green cards more difficult for immigrants deemed likely to use certain public benefits, such as Medicaid. In its request...

