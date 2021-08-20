Media Exec Says MLS Fired Her After Diversity Complaints

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Black media executive sued Major League Soccer for alleged racial discrimination and retaliation in a suit removed to New York federal court Thursday, saying she was sidelined and later fired after raising concerns about a lack of leadership diversity and the need for bias training following George Floyd's murder. Karine Travieso, who was hired in January 2017 as the vice president of a media division at MLS, said that when she complained about racial discrimination within the soccer league following the news of Floyd's murder, she was removed from key responsibilities, excluded from meetings and "irrationally blamed for mistakes by...

