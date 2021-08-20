Iron Maiden, Law Firm Settle E-Commerce Co.'s Theft Claim

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- E-commerce platform Viral Style reached a settlement Friday with British heavy metal band Iron Maiden and a Chicago law firm on its claims that they stole $200,000 from its PayPal business account after erroneously roping it into a mass intellectual property infringement suit. The parties had filed a joint motion Thursday asking the court to cancel a mediation session scheduled for Friday because they thought it would not be worthwhile after they had engaged in settlement talks before U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Arnold Sansone during the previous 10 days and had reached an impasse. But on Friday, Judge Sansone entered an...

