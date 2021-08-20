Compliance And Risk Hires: From MUFG To Blue Cross

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Japan's largest bank, MUFG, hired a new chief risk officer for the Americas region, while an artificial intelligence-focused lender did the same. In health care, the Minnesota licensee of insurance giant Blue Cross Blue Shield Association named a new compliance expert to its board, and a cancer pharmaceuticals company has a new compliance and ethics chief. Here are the details on those hires and more, all from this week. MUFG Brian Gunn MUFG announced Tuesday that Brian Gunn will join the company as chief risk officer for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and its primary banking subsidiary, MUFG Union Bank, NA....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS