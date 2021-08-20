Samish Tribe Asks Full 9th Circ. To Redo Treaty Rights Ruling

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Samish Indian Nation has urged the full Ninth Circuit to revisit the court's decision to toss the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe's claims to treaty rights to hunt off its reservation in Washington, saying a circuit panel wrongly tossed the suit without addressing key questions about standing and the parties' sovereign immunity. The Ninth Circuit on Aug. 6 upheld a lower court's decision to toss the Snoqualmie tribe's suit, saying it was barred by issue preclusion because the Snoqualmie had already litigated their claims to rights under the 1855 Treaty of Point Elliott in a 1979 suit over fishing rights, and their...

