Calif. City Franchise Fee Didn't Need Voters' OK, Panel Finds

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A California city's agreement with an electric company to impose a 2% surcharge that was split between higher electricity rates and separately stated charges on customers' bills wasn't a tax requiring voter approval, a California state appeals court ruled. The 2% surcharge was a valid franchise fee agreement between the city of Santa Barbara and Southern California Edison that held a reasonable relationship with the value of the utility's interest in purchasing the ability to use public rights of way, a three-justice California Second Appellate District panel held Thursday. The panel affirmed a trial court's ruling that the charge didn't run...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS