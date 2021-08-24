Ex-FTC Policy Head Tapped As TechFreedom Senior Counsel

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- TechFreedom has tapped antitrust attorney and former head of the Federal Trade Commission's Office of Policy Planning Bilal Sayyed to serve as senior competition counsel after he joined the nonprofit think tank earlier this year. After leaving the agency earlier this year, Sayyed told Law360 that he wanted to take some time off after a quarter century of hitting the ground running but wanted to avoid going into "total withdrawal," bringing him to TechFreedom. Before taking his new position this month, Sayyed joined the nonprofit as an adjunct fellow, a part-time position that allowed him to "kibbutz" with colleagues and share...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS