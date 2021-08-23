Lessons For Exporters From ITAR Consent Agreement

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 9, the U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, or DDTC, announced a new consent agreement with Keysight Technologies Inc. A publicly traded U.S. company that designs and manufactures electronic test equipment and software, Keysight was spun off from Agilent Technologies Inc. in 2014. This is the first publicly known enforcement action by the DDTC against Keysight. The consent agreement resolves the 24 alleged violations of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR, detailed in the DDTC's proposed charging letter, including the unauthorized export of technical data in the form of software to a proscribed country....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS