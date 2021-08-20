Panel Denies Philip Morris Bid To DQ Judge In Engle Case

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday denied Philip Morris' bid to disqualify a judge from an Engle progeny tobacco case who previously served as counsel and an expert witness for plaintiffs in similar cases, saying the company failed to demonstrate that its motion was filed within the required time frame. According to the opinion, the state regulation for judicial administration governing disqualification requests requires that such motions be filed "within a reasonable time not to exceed 20 days after discovery by the party or party's counsel." Philip Morris USA Inc. filed its motion months after Liberty County Circuit Judge David Frank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS