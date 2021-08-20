Brand Battles: Coursera Seeks To Cut 'Classera' TM

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, online educator Coursera is trying to block a rival's trademark application for a "Classera" e-learning platform — plus four other cases you need to know. A Lesson in Trademarks Coursera Inc. went to the board Aug. 15 to stop Classera Inc. from registering "Classera" as a trademark for software aimed at facilitating communications between educators, students and parents, and related online services. Coursera, which was launched by Stanford University professors in 2012, works with universities and companies to offer courses and specializations through its online learning platform....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS