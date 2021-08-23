Apple Says Texas Patent Biz Is No American Axle

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Apple has told the U.S. Supreme Court that a lower court's decision unanimously affirming the invalidation of VoIP-Pal's patents indicates there's little disagreement about the patent-holding company's "irredeemably abstract" claims, arguing that the case has almost nothing in common with American Axle's widely watched high court bid over patent eligibility. Apple struck back on Friday against efforts by Waco, Texas-based VoIP-Pal.com Inc. to persuade the high court to hold off deciding on its petition until the court decides whether it will take up American Axle v. Neapco, a case that VoIP-Pal says deals with similar issues of patent eligibility and that the...

