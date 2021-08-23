Coke Bottler 401(k) Plan Participants Seek Cert. In ERISA Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Former employees of the country's largest Coca-Cola bottler asked a North Carolina federal court to certify their proposed ERISA class action claiming the company mismanaged the plan by failing to use the plan's large size to lower recordkeeping fees. Ex-Coca-Cola Consolidated employees Cheyenne Jones and Sara Gast urged the court to allow them to bring their claims on behalf of 13,000 current and former plan participants and name Miller Shah LLP and Capozzi Adler PC as their class counsel in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, according to Friday's memorandum. Jones and Gast argued Friday that the proposed class fulfills...

