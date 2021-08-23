Real Estate Rumors: 13th Floor, AppsFlyer, Square Mile

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Miami developer 13th Floor Homes could purchase land adjacent to a church in Fort Lauderdale, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The company is seeking to buy 4.93 acres on Southwest 15th Avenue from the Bud Robinson Memorial Church of the Nazarene, and is hoping to also get permission to build 34 single-family homes at the site, according to the report. Marketing technology firm AppsFlyer has inked a deal to sublease 13,000 square feet of space on Park Avenue South in Manhattan from Swavelle Mill Creek Fabrics, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The seven-year sublease deal is for floor eight...

