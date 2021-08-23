Optometry Chain Wants Out Of Consumers' Robocall Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Optometry chain MyEyeDr. is asking an Illinois federal judge to let it out of a proposed class action accusing it of using a robocalling system to hit customers with repeat calls, saying the calls were health care messages, not spam calls. Health care messages require only prior express consent and are exempt from the written consent requirement under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, MyEyeDr. said Friday in a motion to partially dismiss the lawsuit. The Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission both include "health care messages" from medical providers, including appointment reminders and wellness checkups as having a health...

