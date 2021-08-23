Proofpoint Entitled To $14M In Trade Secrets Case, Jury Says

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury has said Proofpoint Inc. was entitled to about $14 million after finding that a former employee and a French technology company misappropriated most of the trade secrets at issue in a suit relating to cybersecurity. The jury on Friday entered the verdict in the case Proofpoint and its unit Cloudmark launched against Olivier Lemarié — who had been vice president of gateway technology at Cloudmark — and the company he went to, Vade Secure. The jury said the plaintiffs were owed $13,975,659, according to court documents. Specifically, the jury found that Vade and Lemarié misappropriated most of...

