Consumers Accuse Insurer Lemonade Of Storing Facial Data

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The digitally driven insurer Lemonade Inc. is facing a proposed class action accusing it of collecting biometric data from policyholders without their authorization by requiring them to upload videos of themselves during the claims process. Policyholder Mark Pruden told a New York federal court Friday that the insurer improperly collected his facial data and voice information when he provided the carrier with a video describing the circumstances around his claim for a lost piece of jewelry. "The class members did not know or expect that their biometric data, including among other things, face geometry, voiceprints, or gestures, would be collected, stored,...

