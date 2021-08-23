Oil Co. Atty Says He Hid Nothing In $392M Award Case

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Counsel for an oil company looking to enforce a $392 million arbitral award against an Occidental Petroleum Corp. unit is fighting back against allegations that he improperly hid an ongoing relationship with one of the arbitrators, saying he's "outraged" about the attack on his reputation. In a declaration Friday to a New York court deciding whether to enforce the award, BonelliErede's head of international arbitration, Laurence Shore, said he would never violate professional ethics or standards of conduct generally accepted in international arbitration. Shore represented Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. during the arbitration that resulted in the unanimous award, which was issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS