Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Holdout Resisting Erie Virus MDL Could Sink Amended Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A lone holdout threatens to scuttle a proposed consolidated complaint in a multidistrict litigation by 47 businesses seeking coverage of their pandemic losses from Erie Insurance, according to the lead counsel on the case in Pennsylvania federal court.

Attorneys for Steven A. Udesky & Associates, a suburban Chicago eye care practice, were opposed to filing the consolidated amended complaint, which ran afoul of the judge's order earlier in August that said "all plaintiffs in the MDL action" had to consent to joining together in the complaint against Erie — or else the court would start considering Erie's motions to dismiss the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!