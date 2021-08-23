Holdout Resisting Erie Virus MDL Could Sink Amended Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A lone holdout threatens to scuttle a proposed consolidated complaint in a multidistrict litigation by 47 businesses seeking coverage of their pandemic losses from Erie Insurance, according to the lead counsel on the case in Pennsylvania federal court. Attorneys for Steven A. Udesky & Associates, a suburban Chicago eye care practice, were opposed to filing the consolidated amended complaint, which ran afoul of the judge's order earlier in August that said "all plaintiffs in the MDL action" had to consent to joining together in the complaint against Erie — or else the court would start considering Erie's motions to dismiss the...

