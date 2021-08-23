Country Club Shortchanged Servers, Mass. Top Court Says

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court ruled Monday that a country club shortchanged its staff by keeping part of a fee charged to patrons for events, reversing two lower courts that had sided with the club. The Supreme Judicial Court disagreed with both a state Superior Court and the majority of an Appeals Court panel when it said that Blue Hill Country Club could not keep all the service charges it billed, as opposed to passing the money along to wait staff employees. The top court found that the club ran afoul of the Tips Act, a law that requires employers to give...

