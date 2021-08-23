Zetia Drug Buyers Win Class Cert. Against Merck, Glenmark

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- More than a year after a magistrate judge first recommended certifying a proposed class of drug buyers in a sprawling fight with Merck and Glenmark over the delayed release of a cholesterol drug, a Virginia federal judge is granting them certification. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith made the call Friday in a 13-page order in which she said that the end-payor plaintiffs had managed to show by a preponderance of the evidence that all or virtually all of their proposed class members had suffered antitrust injury, overcoming objections from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Merck. The magistrate judge who issued the report...

