Judge Pauses ICE Order To Expand Detention Pending Appeal

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday paused an order blocking President Joe Biden's directives to limit civil immigration enforcement until the end of the month, giving the federal government time to pursue an appeal at the Fifth Circuit. Following a flurry of filings over the weekend, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton stayed a Thursday injunction, which the federal government has said it will appeal. Judge Tipton clarified in the ruling that monthly reporting requirements for the federal government he laid out in the same ruling are intended as a case management tool for the court rather than injunctive relief and...

