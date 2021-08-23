Tradeweb Taps Ex-Bloomberg Pro As Global Compliance Chief

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Electronic trading platform Tradeweb Markets Inc. announced Monday it has tapped a former chief compliance officer with financial data and media company Bloomberg LP as its global head of compliance. Devi Shanmugham most recently served as regulatory compliance counsel at Bloomberg and as compliance chief for the Bloomberg Swap Execution Facility, her LinkedIn profile shows. At Tradeweb, where she started last week, Shanmugham will foster the platform's "culture of compliance" and further develop its relationships with regulators around the world, according to the announcement. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for additional comment. Shanmugham will report to Scott...

