FCC Mulls Request For Drone Spectrum-Licensing Rules

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission indicated it plans to "refresh the record" on giving drone operators licenses to operate on the 5 gigahertz band, a move that comes as commercial unmanned aircraft systems have increased in popularity. In a notice published Friday, the FCC said it is revisiting the issue last brought up in April 2018, when the Aerospace Industries Association petitioned the FCC to add "technical and operational rules" to the 5030-5091 megahertz band that ensure drone pilots are approved by the FAA and prioritize supporting public safety applications. The petition was put out for public comment then but no action...

