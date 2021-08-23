Contractor Urges High Court To Revive $7M Army Contract Bid

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Defense contractor Pyrotechnic Specialties urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the cancellation of a $7.6 million contract with the Army, arguing that lower courts wrongly refused to hear evidence of bias and misconduct by government regulators. In an Aug. 18 petition for a writ of certiorari, Pyrotechnic told justices that the Federal Circuit's one-word opinion upholding the Army's retraction of the contract was inappropriately short and overlooked clear legal errors made by the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals, or ASBCA. "It is in the best interest of the public's confidence in the judicial system that such one-word opinions be...

