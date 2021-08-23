Nursing Home Abuse Suits End With $16.25M Deal Approval

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday gave final approval to a $16.25 million deal to resolve two suits claiming that Aegis Senior Communities LLC violated consumer protection and elder abuse laws by misleading its residents and their families about staffing levels. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White gave the deal the green light, while also approving the plaintiffs' request for $6.35 million in attorney fees and $1.17 million in expenses and costs, ending the suits in California federal and Washington state court. After factoring in service awards to the named plaintiffs and estimated notice and administration expenses, that will leave about...

