Disney Says Johansson Must Arbitrate 'Black Widow' Beef

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Disney urged a California court Friday to send "Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit over the film's release to arbitration, accusing the actress of "gamesmanship" and arguing that her decision to sue Disney rather than its subsidiary Marvel Studios is an improper attempt to evade her contract's "expansive" arbitration agreement. The Walt Disney Co. conceded in its motion to compel arbitration that it's not a signatory to the "Black Widow" contract between Johansson and Marvel, which contains the arbitration provision it relies on. But Disney argues that Johansson, through her production company Periwinkle Entertainment Inc., is nevertheless obligated to arbitrate her fight...

