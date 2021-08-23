Texas City Ends Gas Terminal Design Change Fight

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Texas city and environmental groups on Monday dropped their challenge to federal approvals for a liquefied natural gas export terminal, shortly after the D.C. Circuit ruled in a related case that the project needs a more thorough environmental review. The City of Port Isabel, the Sierra Club, community groups and local residents said that they weren't going to oppose a motion to dismiss filed by the developers of the NextDecade Rio Grande project, but did not indicate if a settlement or other conclusion had been negotiated out of court. The present case relates to design changes that the challengers said...

