FCC Grants New Batch Of Tribal 2.5 GHz Spectrum Licenses

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission isn't done granting slices of spectrum to rural Native American tribes that took advantage of the agency's rural tribal priority window for free licenses in the 2.5 gigahertz band, revealing Monday it had doled out six new licenses to Alaskan tribes. The priority window closed at the beginning of September, and the FCC says it has granted 270 licenses to tribes since then, giving them access to midband spectrum to help increase internet access in their communities. FCC acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the new licenses were "another step in helping to bring that [internet] access...

