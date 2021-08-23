Biden's Antitrust Policies Won't Depart Entirely From Trump's

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- After seven months in office, President Joe Biden has a Justice Department antitrust nominee on deck and a fully stocked Federal Trade Commission already working to fundamentally overhaul U.S. competition enforcement. But for all the political upheaval that accompanied the White House transition, some antitrust professionals say the new administration's approach isn't a complete departure from its predecessor. What's changed? And what hasn't? Antitrust professionals offered a mixed assessment of where the antitrust approach under former President Donald Trump ends and the new Biden approach begins. Many say that at minimum the two administrations were and are driven by some of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS