Fla. Court Slashes $120M Verdict For Man Paralyzed In Crash

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida state court slashed a jury's $120 million damages award for a man who was permanently paralyzed in a car crash with a city of Gainesville employee, finding the amount exceeds similar judgments and does not sufficiently reflect the evidence of his pain and suffering. In a ruling late Friday, Alachua County Circuit Judge Donna M. Keim denied the city's motion for a new trial, but she granted its motion to remit, or reduce, the roughly $115 million noneconomic portion of the jury's award to plaintiff Jacob T. Rodgers after a trial in May, concluding that $13 million was a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS