Another Trucking Co. Settles Out Of No-Poach Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Covenant Transport is the latest trucking company to reach a deal with a proposed class of truck drivers that have accused it and others in the industry of quashing competition for good employees by agreement not to hire each other's drivers. The California federal court that's overseeing the suit received word Friday that Covenant had reached a settlement with the drivers that would secure its exit from the litigation it has been ensnared in for more than a year. The litigation itself is more than four years old, but Covenant wasn't added to the suit until spring 2020. Friday's filing was...

