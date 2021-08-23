Drivers Say TransUnion Won't Help FCA In Clutch Defect Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A certified class of drivers has told a California federal judge Fiat Chrysler can't use the U.S. Supreme Court's recent TransUnion ruling limiting standing in consumer class actions to try to derail the drivers' suit over allegedly faulty clutches in Dodge Dart vehicles. Named plaintiff Carlos Victorino urged U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel Friday to shut down another attempt by FCA US LLC to decertify a long-running suit alleging 2013 to 2015 Dodge Dart vehicles had defective clutches that stuck to the floor and prevented acceleration. Since Judge Curiel certified the class in 2019, FCA has repeatedly tried to thwart...

