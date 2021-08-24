Chesapeake Gets OK For $6.3M Settlement, $2.9M In Atty Fees

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has given final approval to Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s $6.25 million settlement of Pennsylvania class actions over the payment of oil and gas royalties, as well as nearly $2.9 million in fees and expenses for the class counsel. In her Monday decision, U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal rejected challenges to the final certification of the classes and found that the class's attorneys had earned their fees for the nearly eight years they have been working on the cases. Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy — one of the largest oil and gas exploration firms in the country — filed for...

