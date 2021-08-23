Ex-Giuliani Associate To Cop Plea In Campaign Finance Case

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Igor Fruman, one of three former associates of Rudy Giuliani accused of campaign finance violations, is expected to plead guilty this week in New York federal court, according to a docket notice Monday. The Belarus-born businessman has so far pled not guilty to the charges against him, but he is now scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday, according to the court's docket. Fruman's jury trial is scheduled to begin in October, along with his co-defendants Lev Parnas and Andrey Kukushkin, all former associates of former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Giuliani. Representatives for the government and Fruman declined to comment Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS