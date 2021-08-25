9th Circ. Backs Ariz. Water Utility's Win In Tenant Bias Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Arizona public housing residents who challenged a water utility's alleged discriminatory practices lost their appeal this week when the Ninth Circuit pinned blame on a county government's stubborn refusal to pay its delinquent bills. In a 42-page opinion published Monday, a three-judge panel said the residents failed to show an "equally effective, but less discriminatory alternative" to the Maricopa Domestic Water Improvement District policy, which increased the security deposit for new public housing residents to more than three times that of nonpublic housing residents. Pinal County "consistently refused" to pay its public housing tenants' delinquent water bills, insisting that it was...

