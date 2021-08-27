King & Spalding Nabs Hogan Lovells Antitrust Partner

Law360, London (August 27, 2021, 3:11 PM BST) -- King & Spalding LLP has snagged a partner specializing in European Union competition law from Hogan Lovells to join its antitrust team in Brussels. Salomé Cisnal de Ugarte has joined as a partner in King & Spalding's global antitrust practice, the firm has said. Cisnal de Ugarte, who has more than 20 years of experience in advising clients on EU and national competition law, counsels on cross-border mergers and strategic joint ventures. She has experience of obtaining clearance from the European Commission and national competition authorities across the world, King & Spalding said. She also guides clients through complex antitrust investigations and compliance...

