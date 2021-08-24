Steel Importers Want Full Fed. Circ. To Limit Tariff Power

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Steel importers are urging the full Federal Circuit to overturn a panel's decision to uphold former President Donald Trump's doubling of levies on Turkish steel imports months after initially setting the tariffs. Transpacific Steel, an importer, and several Turkish producers had persuaded the U.S. Court of International Trade to put strict time limits on the president's tariff powers, one of the few successful challenges to Trump's use of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to restrict trade on national security grounds. But the federal government appealed on behalf of the president and agencies including the Commerce Department, which prepares national...

