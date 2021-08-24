Society Asks Judge To Toss Bad Faith Claims In Virus MDL

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Society Insurance Co. has urged an Illinois federal judge to nix all bad faith claims against it in pandemic business-interruption multidistrict litigation, saying it never issued a blanket coverage denial over COVID-19 losses. The carrier asked U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang on Monday to dismiss the bad faith claims asserted under Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin law. Society said it did not act in bad faith by issuing widespread denials, and that each coverage decision was based on the specifics of individual claims. The policyholders have said Society wrongfully refused to honor its coverage obligation by denying their coronavirus-related loss...

