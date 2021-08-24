Ga. County Staff Freed From Suit Over Biker Hit By Tree

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has cleared two Jones County employees in a suit alleging their negligence led to a dead tree falling and killing a motorcyclist, saying the workers have immunity to the claims under state law. In an opinion filed Monday, the three-judge panel reversed a lower court ruling denying summary judgment to John Lowe and Donald Hammock in a suit brought by Ann Etheridge, mother of Clinton Giddens, who died in November 2016 as a result of the accident. According to the complaint, Lowe was the director of the Jones County Public Works Department, while Hammock was its superintendent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS