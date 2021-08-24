Texas AG Review Finds 'No Evidence' He Abused Office

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Ken Paxton, Texas' embattled state attorney general, released a report Tuesday saying that an investigation by his office found "no evidence" that he was bribed by an Austin real estate developer and that all his dealings with the donor were "indeed lawful" — findings that one-time staffers were quick to criticize as unreliable. The report, issued as Paxton faces a related whistleblower suit as well as separate criminal charges, also concludes that it was "impossible" that a quid pro quo was behind a $25,000 campaign donation Paxton got from Austin developer Nate Paul. While describing the probe as "ongoing," the report...

