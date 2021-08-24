House Approves $3.5T Budget Vehicle For Biden Relief Plan

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The House on Tuesday approved a fiscal 2022 budget resolution, setting in motion Democrats' plans to enact President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion economic relief package for working-class families, paid for by tax increases on corporations and wealthy Americans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves the chamber Tuesday. The House of Representatives voted 220-212 Tuesday in favor of a fiscal 2022 budget resolution. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The House of Representatives voted 220-212 in favor of a House procedural plan that allows congressional Democrats to adopt a budget reconciliation bill this fall that includes Biden's plans and removes the ability of Senate Republicans to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS