US Concrete, Vulcan Deal Closing Without In-Depth Review

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. Concrete and Vulcan Materials said they expect to close their merger by Thursday, effectively dodging a second request for information from the U.S. Department of Justice in their review of the $1.3 billion deal. U.S. Concrete told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that its merger should be final "on or around" Aug. 26, "assuming that all remaining closing conditions are satisfied." Vulcan Materials, which unveiled the proposal to acquire U.S. Concrete Inc. in June, pulled notification of the deal under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act in late July, and the waiting period expired Monday. U.S. Concrete disclosed Vulcan's move in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS