Kirkland-Led Fashion Platform Joins Wave Of IPO Filings

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Fashion platform a.k.a Brands Holding Corp. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, joining a flurry of companies preparing to go public after Labor Day. San Francisco-based a.k.a.listed a preliminary funding target of $100 million, which is generally a placeholder used to calculate fees before final terms are set. The company is eligible to begin marketing its offering to investors around Sept. 8 and could go public shortly thereafter. A.k.a. owns a portfolio of online fashion brands including Petal & Pup, Rebdolls and Culture Kings, all...

