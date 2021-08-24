Disabled Students Say Pa. Group Bars Them From Track Meet

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Inc. violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by allowing only "able-bodied" student athletes to participate in statewide track and field championships, according to a proposed class action two students with disabilities filed in Pittsburgh federal court on Tuesday. Alex Brown, a wheelchair user at North Catholic High School in Cranberry, and Trent Clayton, a student at West Chester East High School in West Chester, both competed locally in track and field events, including the 100-meter dash, shot put and discus, but could not compete at the state level because the PIAA, which regulates statewide competition and...

