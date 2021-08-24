Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Won't Redo Warhol Case, Even After Google Ruling

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 12:37 PM EDT) -- Citing the Supreme Court's recent ruling in Google v. Oracle, the Second Circuit on Tuesday slightly tweaked its opinion — but reached the same result — in a copyright case over a famous series of Andy Warhol prints.

The Second Circuit on Tuesday tweaked its opinion in a copyright case over a series of Andy Warhol prints. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Six months after issuing a ruling that the Warhol prints of music legend Prince infringed the copyrighted photograph on which they were based, the same three-judge panel released an amended version of the opinion that accounted for the high court's blockbuster...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!