2nd Circ. Won't Redo Warhol Case, Even After Google Ruling

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 12:37 PM EDT) -- Citing the Supreme Court's recent ruling in Google v. Oracle, the Second Circuit on Tuesday slightly tweaked its opinion — but reached the same result — in a copyright case over a famous series of Andy Warhol prints. The Second Circuit on Tuesday tweaked its opinion in a copyright case over a series of Andy Warhol prints. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Six months after issuing a ruling that the Warhol prints of music legend Prince infringed the copyrighted photograph on which they were based, the same three-judge panel released an amended version of the opinion that accounted for the high court's blockbuster...

