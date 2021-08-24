DC Circ. Says Trump Call With NSA On Russia Is Privileged

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday held that the National Security Agency was permitted to withhold a memo outlining a 2017 phone call between former President Donald Trump and the agency's deputy director from a records request, affirming a lower court's finding that the memo contained privileged information. The three-judge panel said it had privately reviewed the memo at issue, finding that it falls "squarely within the scope of the presidential communications privilege." "And, as the district court appreciated, our precedent applies the privilege to the memo in its entirety," the D.C. Circuit said. Nonprofit advocacy group Protect Democracy Project had requested...

