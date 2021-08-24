Pension Adviser Says Pa. Teacher Can't Sue Over Shortfall

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A consultant to Pennsylvania's embattled Public School Employees Retirement System has told a state judge that a Philadelphia-area teacher did not have standing to pursue a lawsuit over the firm's alleged role in creating a $17 billion pension shortfall. Aon Investments USA Inc. said that Kevin Steinke, a middle school teacher who filed suit in June over alleged mismanagement of the PSERS fund, did not have any real skin in the game over claims that the consulting firm had breached its fiduciary duty to the plan and negligently overseen its operations. Instead, the firm argued that Steinke stood to receive the...

